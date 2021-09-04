Celo (CELO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $100.49 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00010534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $100.49 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00066252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00139706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00169194 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.56 or 0.07939756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,875.65 or 0.99859859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.28 or 0.00815442 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

