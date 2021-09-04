Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.28. M.D.C. reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,506. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

