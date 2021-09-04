Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,272,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 518,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 185.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,090,000 after buying an additional 384,185 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.86. 388,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $54.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

