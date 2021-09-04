Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,286. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stantec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Stantec worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

