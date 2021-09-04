Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 396 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 935,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,581,000 after buying an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $313,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. 480,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,303. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.