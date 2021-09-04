Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 2,200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biomerica were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biomerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

BMRA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,110. Biomerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $59.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of -0.77.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

