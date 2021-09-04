Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $234.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average of $217.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

