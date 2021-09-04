Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

Shares of CRL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $450.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

