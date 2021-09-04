Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $3.88 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in CSX by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

