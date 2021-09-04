Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,798. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.