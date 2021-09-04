Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $54.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

