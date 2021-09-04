Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 1,631 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after purchasing an additional 381,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,374,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

