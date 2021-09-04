Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for 1.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $22,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. 1,873,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,716. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

