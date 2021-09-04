Stableford Capital II LLC Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 566,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,863. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.