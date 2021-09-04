iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,313,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,746,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.