Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price at $4,142.83

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,142.83.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $14.93 on Wednesday, reaching $3,478.05. 2,578,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,461.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,319.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

