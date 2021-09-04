Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $776.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $254,963.40 and $776.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

