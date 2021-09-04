Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 6.5% Lower This Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $359.10 million and $14.15 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00125979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00181773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00806327 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

