Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFX traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,633. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

