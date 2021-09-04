The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

Shares of SMG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.59. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

