Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

