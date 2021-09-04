Analysts Set ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Price Target at $5.94

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATIP. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ATIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

