Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 591 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.05. 152,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,574. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $93.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

