Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Decreased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.38. 1,115,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,819. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.