iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,552,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,268,000.

IYW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.84. 171,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

