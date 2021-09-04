Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $429.35. 259,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,932. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $430.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

