Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2,314.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.93. 6,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $135.14.

