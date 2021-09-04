Payden & Rygel Sells 3,500 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Payden & Rygel owned 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $34,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $272.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average of $248.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

