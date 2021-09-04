Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of MA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.23. 5,172,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,805. The company has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

