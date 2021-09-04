Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $332.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.36. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

