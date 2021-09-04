Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 412 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

