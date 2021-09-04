Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,978,835. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

