Oppenheimer & Close LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Patriot Transportation comprises approximately 1.3% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 3.67% of Patriot Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATI remained flat at $$12.83 on Friday. 88 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.33. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter.

In other Patriot Transportation news, VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 4,798 shares of Patriot Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

