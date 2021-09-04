Oppenheimer & Close LLC Takes $616,000 Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 112,767 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. 1,726,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

