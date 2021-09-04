Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) is Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Dorian LPG comprises about 7.1% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at $12,540,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $31,804,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPG. UBS Group began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

NYSE:LPG remained flat at $$13.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,406. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

