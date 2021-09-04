Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 948 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IHG. Societe Generale raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of IHG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. 98,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,967. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 205.35 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.