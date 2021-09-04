Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 565 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $63,875,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after buying an additional 333,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.70. 384,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average is $174.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.