Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock in the first quarter worth about $263,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Archrock by 46.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 108.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Archrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

NYSE AROC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,441. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.