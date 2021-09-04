$0.26 EPS Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE EPAC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.52. 205,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.