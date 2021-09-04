Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 3,722 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. 2,270,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.