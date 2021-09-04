Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 427 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

QUAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 588,814 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.34. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

