Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $28,583.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,976.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.35 or 0.07832398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.79 or 0.00437786 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $708.79 or 0.01418240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.02 or 0.00678353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00612394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.27 or 0.00398724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005953 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.