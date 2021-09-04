Cream (CRM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $36,067.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,000.43 or 1.00048047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00049706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.40 or 0.00961263 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.92 or 0.00506077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.00352361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005366 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.