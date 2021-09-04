eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.10.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $76.53. 4,437,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,220. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

