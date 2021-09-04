$190.32 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report sales of $190.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.80 million and the lowest is $188.40 million. Perficient posted sales of $157.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $735.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.50 million to $743.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $824.79 million, with estimates ranging from $804.20 million to $841.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 513,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,480. Perficient has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $121.97. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

