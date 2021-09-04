Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.750-$8.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.57.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.41. 640,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,884. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.