Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.85. 1,143,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,913. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

