Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,455 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1,186.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 161,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,430.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,664. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

