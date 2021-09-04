Sfmg LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

AMD stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.92. 42,623,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,123,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

