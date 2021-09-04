Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 87,664 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,664 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.44% of TriMas worth $44,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in TriMas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,948. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.